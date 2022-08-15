Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 15, 2022

Role Purpose:
The Project Manager Level 2 – Technology, the role is responsible for planning and overseeing the delivery of IT projects to ensure completion in a timely fashion and within budget.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field

  • 5-8 years of project management and related experience

  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred

  • A self-starter requiring minimal management input

  • Adept at managing, monitoring, and controlling at an aggregate level

  • Excellent time management abilities

  • Proficiency in conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques

  • Strong facilitation, presentation, and negotiation skills

  • Skilled in Financial Management

  • Skilled in Risk Management

  • Skilled in upward communication

Requirements
Accountable for the following main functional areas:

  • Determine and define project scope and objectives

  • Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner

  • Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resource requirements

  • Track project costs in order to meet budget · Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan

  • Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress

  • Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables

  • Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution

  • Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed

  • Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement

Key Relationships

  • Partners across Technology functions (e.g., Infrastructure, PMO, Contract Management, Vendor Management, IT Procurement, etc.) and Divisions/Business Units to ensure IT Project Management requirements are met

  • Partners with Vendors and Service Providers to ensure that clients IT Change Enablement requirements are understood, and the relevant processes and controls are developed to provide optimal services

  • Partner with clients Technology to assist with the development and implementation of communication and training

