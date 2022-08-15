Reporting Analyst

Aug 15, 2022

Reporting Analyst
Qualification:

  • Relevant IT qualification or certification

Experience Required

  • 5+ years relevant experience.

  • MTN Experience will be advantageous.

  • PL/SQL and SQL Essential

  • Data Analysis Skills Essential

  • Big Data Experience Advantageous

  • Data Architecture Experience

  • Data Modelling Experience

  • Business Analyst Skills Advantageous

  • Communication Skills

  • Technical Team Lead Experience preferably

Responsibilities

  • Be the SME for the Technical Team.

  • Manage team technical performance.

  • Liaise with Project Manager to ensure alignment with business expectations and project priorities.

  • Ensure reports are developed as per business (client) requirements and specifications.

  • Drive the Migration of data from Legacy System (Oracle) to New System (Big Data).

  • Analyse Report Requirements and translate into Technical Specification.

  • Ensure Governance in the Development Team.

  • Provide Guidance on resolution of Technical Challenges in the development team.

  • Plan ingestion of new data from the Source System aligned with the Programme Timeline

Desired Skills:

  • SQL development
  • Data Modelling
  • Big Data

Learn more/Apply for this position