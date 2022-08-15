Senior Network Engineer at Private – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role Responsibility:

Proactively monitors the work queues.

Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA. Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed

Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution

Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support

Execute changes with clear identi cation of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record

Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management

Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine tasks Establish monitoring for client infrastructure

Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues.

Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Con guration Items. Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals Plan and execute approved maintenance activities

Quali cations

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and create a positive client experience throughout the total client journey. Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies

Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS

Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)

Knowledge of incident management systems

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

CCNP

CCNA,

Wireless,

Riverbed,

ISE,

Cisco

ACI,

High level of troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

