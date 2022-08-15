Software Developer at NON-PROFIT ORGANISATION IN HEALTH SECTOR – Gauteng Centurion

This established non-profit organisation working in the HIV / AIDS health sector, is looking to appoint an experienced Software Developer to their team – this role could be based in Johannesburg – Centurion or Cape Town.

This Software Developer will :-

Conduct research; and design, implement and maintain the design of this organisation’s software applications/programs.

Perform analyses of the organisation’s systems’ capabilities and requirements to meet and improve operational business requirements.

Duties and Key Responsibilities:

Research and design software applications/programs

Test and review software applications/programs

Conduct peer reviews of software developed by team members.

Implement and maintain features/applications

Create documentation – technical and user guides

Monitor, troubleshoot and improve existing software

Provide IT support assistance with issues escalated to the software team.

Collaborate with user-interface developers, DevOps Engineers and Information Security to produce complete software applications.

Collaborate with the process owners/relevant departments to understand the full scope of their requirements and develop the technical specifications.

Lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve complex software development problems.

Document all third-party tools and frameworks used by utilising the requirements provided.

Keep track of changes to third-party service providers.

Protect third parties’ and employees’ personal information and strictly adhere to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and all applicable legislation.

Perform any other duties as may be reasonably required by the Project Manager.

Skills and Experience

(Minimum Requirement Essential):

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or relevant IT-related qualification.

At least 5 years’ experience in a software development role of which 3 years must be in developing web applications.

At least 2 years’ experience in cloud services.

Technical Requirements;

C# .Net

SQL Databases (querying and performance optimisation):

SQL server reporting services (or similar platform)

Understanding of distributed databases is a bonus.

Web application development:

HTML, JQuery, Bootstrap

Mobile app development is a bonus

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps (Git repositories):

Understanding of the AWS environment would be a bonus

API development would be a bonus:

Ability to integrate 3rd party services is a requirement.

Hold a valid South African identity document or work permit.

Driver’s license and own transport is advantageous.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Great problem-solving skills.

Ability to plan and organise.

Analytical mind

Ability to work within a team (external and internal) and contribute to the achievement of the IT team’s goals.

Ability to collaborate in a highly agile environment.

If you meet the above requirements please send updated CV, GIVING CURRENT OR MOST RECENT SALARY LEVEL to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]

