Software Developer at NON-PROFIT ORGANISATION IN HEALTH SECTOR – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 15, 2022

This established non-profit organisation working in the HIV / AIDS health sector, is looking to appoint an experienced Software Developer to their team – this role could be based in Johannesburg – Centurion or Cape Town.

This Software Developer will :-

Conduct research; and design, implement and maintain the design of this organisation’s software applications/programs.

Perform analyses of the organisation’s systems’ capabilities and requirements to meet and improve operational business requirements.

Duties and Key Responsibilities:

  • Research and design software applications/programs
  • Test and review software applications/programs
  • Conduct peer reviews of software developed by team members.
  • Implement and maintain features/applications
  • Create documentation – technical and user guides
  • Monitor, troubleshoot and improve existing software
  • Provide IT support assistance with issues escalated to the software team.
  • Collaborate with user-interface developers, DevOps Engineers and Information Security to produce complete software applications.
  • Collaborate with the process owners/relevant departments to understand the full scope of their requirements and develop the technical specifications.
  • Lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve complex software development problems.
  • Document all third-party tools and frameworks used by utilising the requirements provided.
  • Keep track of changes to third-party service providers.
  • Protect third parties’ and employees’ personal information and strictly adhere to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and all applicable legislation.
  • Perform any other duties as may be reasonably required by the Project Manager.

Skills and Experience
(Minimum Requirement Essential):

  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or relevant IT-related qualification.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in a software development role of which 3 years must be in developing web applications.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in cloud services.
  • Technical Requirements;
  • C# .Net
  • SQL Databases (querying and performance optimisation):
  • SQL server reporting services (or similar platform)
  • Understanding of distributed databases is a bonus.
  • Web application development:
  • HTML, JQuery, Bootstrap
  • Mobile app development is a bonus
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps (Git repositories):
  • Understanding of the AWS environment would be a bonus
  • API development would be a bonus:
  • Ability to integrate 3rd party services is a requirement.
  • Hold a valid South African identity document or work permit.
  • Driver’s license and own transport is advantageous.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Great problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to plan and organise.
  • Analytical mind
  • Ability to work within a team (external and internal) and contribute to the achievement of the IT team’s goals.
  • Ability to collaborate in a highly agile environment.

If you meet the above requirements please send updated CV, GIVING CURRENT OR MOST RECENT SALARY LEVEL to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Software and Web Development
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

