Software Developer at NON-PROFIT ORGANISATION IN HEALTH SECTOR

This established non-profit organisation working in the HIV / AIDS health sector, is looking to appoint an experienced Software Developer to their team – this role could be based in Johannesburg – Centurion or Cape Town.
This Software Developer will :-
Conduct research; and design, implement and maintain the design of this organisation’s software applications/programs.
Perform analyses of the organisation’s systems’ capabilities and requirements to meet and improve operational business requirements.
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
- Research and design software applications/programs
- Test and review software applications/programs
- Conduct peer reviews of software developed by team members.
- Implement and maintain features/applications
- Create documentation – technical and user guides
- Monitor, troubleshoot and improve existing software
- Provide IT support assistance with issues escalated to the software team.
- Collaborate with user-interface developers, DevOps Engineers and Information Security to produce complete software applications.
- Collaborate with the process owners/relevant departments to understand the full scope of their requirements and develop the technical specifications.
- Lead and collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve complex software development problems.
- Document all third-party tools and frameworks used by utilising the requirements provided.
- Keep track of changes to third-party service providers.
- Protect third parties’ and employees’ personal information and strictly adhere to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and all applicable legislation.
- Perform any other duties as may be reasonably required by the Project Manager.
Skills and Experience
(Minimum Requirement Essential):
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or relevant IT-related qualification.
- At least 5 years’ experience in a software development role of which 3 years must be in developing web applications.
- At least 2 years’ experience in cloud services.
- Technical Requirements;
- C# .Net
- SQL Databases (querying and performance optimisation):
- SQL server reporting services (or similar platform)
- Understanding of distributed databases is a bonus.
- Web application development:
- HTML, JQuery, Bootstrap
- Mobile app development is a bonus
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps (Git repositories):
- Understanding of the AWS environment would be a bonus
- API development would be a bonus:
- Ability to integrate 3rd party services is a requirement.
- Hold a valid South African identity document or work permit.
- Driver’s license and own transport is advantageous.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Great problem-solving skills.
- Ability to plan and organise.
- Analytical mind
- Ability to work within a team (external and internal) and contribute to the achievement of the IT team’s goals.
- Ability to collaborate in a highly agile environment.
If you meet the above requirements please send updated CV, GIVING CURRENT OR MOST RECENT SALARY LEVEL to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]
