Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

If you’re passionate about code, invested in your career growth and seeking an opportunity to join a leading tech business in the online gaming world, then this is the opportunity for you!

We are growing at a rapid rate with multiple opportunities for talented Software Developers at various levels across business units, based in our Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria office locations.

Who are we?

Our culture is DevOps based using Azure DevOps, GIT and everything-as-code.

Tech we favour includes C#, .NET 6.0, MS SQL Server, TypeScript, Web, Azure, VMware, Kafka, Couchbase, and so much more that we even publish our own quarterly Technology Radar!

Our systems are truly at Enterprise scale with thousands of transactions per second, geographically distributed, and running 24/7.

Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree or Diploma (i.e Computer Science OR Information Technology OR similar)

3+ years’ professional software development experience

Key Responsibilities (include, but not limited to):

Contributing to ensuring an appropriate software design in conjunction with Tech Lead and in accordance to best practice

Daily stand ups

Creating tasks in Azure

Code reviews

Test software-creating automated tests

Creating and maintaining documentation

Good package + Awesome Benefits!

Are you ready to take your seat amongst the best? Apply now!

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us in 2 weeks.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Azure

SDLC

Design Patterns

Web Applications Development

.NET

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

