Solution Architect I (FinTech)

Position Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to create and implement high quality data, application and technology architectures that meets business needs and requirements. The role is accountable for architecting and designing comprehensive solutions of low to medium complexity within an assigned portfolio, and partners with key stakeholders (e.g., project managers, business analysts, etc..) to create solutions that are aligned to architecture and technology standards and principles.

As a recognized authority in Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high

quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative

payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

Qualifications:

3+ Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

Fundamental Certification in cloud technologies – (essential)

Experience:

Experience in SQL –- (essential)

Experience in JavaScript – (essential)

+1 years’ experience in a Solutions Architect or similar role with some understanding architectural design principles – (essential).

Experience and aptitude in translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements. – (essential)

Job objectives:

Produce viable and cost-effective data, application and technology architectures and designs for FinTech functional and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards within the agreed deliverable timelines.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for FinTech services.

Develop Shoprite’s FinTech landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

Analyse and understand FinTech business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives.

Engage all stakeholders to obtain agreement on proposed FinTech solutions and work closely with business stakeholders, external service providers, Business Analysts, System Designers, Analyst Developers and Project Managers to architect and implement finTech solutions.

Create business, data, application and technology architectures and designs using the appropriate modeling techniques and methodologies for the finTech business domain in the enterprise architecture repository in line with architecture principles.

Keep abreast of the latest FinTech trends and emerging technologies, identify and analyze architecture best practices, determine the potential impact on the enterprise, and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Partner with the Domain Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Ensure that applicable architecture and design reviews are conducted for all FinTech solutions in line with the defined IT governance and processes.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to delivery teams during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards

Serve as a solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable the FinTech business domain.

Be clearly identified as the senior design authority as it relates to the FinTech business domain and provide technical guidance and leadership in solution proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and project teams.

Partner with the Enterprise Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Detect critical deficiencies in the FinTech architectures and recommend improvements.

Review external and internal designs for FinTech systems from a risk and technology perspective

Mentor senior developers / designers / business analysts to become Solution Architects.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements.

Maintain and manage FinTech related architecture artifacts in the Enterprise Architecture repository and ensure that the content is effectively organized and controlled so as to maintain architectural consistency.

Contribute to the definition of a framework for Solution Architecture and the policies, procedures and templates that guide and govern Solution Architecture processes.

Contribute to the development of architecture principles and compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

Contribute to the development of solution modeling standards and guidelines.

Define a set of metrics to measure and report on the performance of the various solution architecture processes.

Knowledge & Skills:

Design and architecture skills with exposure to delivering well designed enterprise class systems – (essential)

Knowledge and experience in the identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment. – (essential)

Practical knowledge of application development methodologies and practices. – (essential)

Knowledge and understanding of current research and standards in Solution Architecture and emerging technologies – (essential)

Foundational Knowledge of Agile ways of working – (desirable)

Desired Skills:

SQL

JavaScript

architectural design principles

