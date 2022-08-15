Specialist Technical Project Manager

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related ??eld required

5+ years of experience in SAP technical projects and/or systems administration.

At least 2 years of project management or technical consulting experience.

Minimum of 3 years experience as a SAP Basis Technical Project Manager.

Previous experience with S/4HANA preferred.

In addition to strong project management experience, the technical project manager (TPM) must also have solid SAP migration experience, preferably with multiple migrations to Microsoft Azure or AWS. The TPM must have a good track record managing technical project resources and managing the communication, dependency and risk regimes required of complex technical projects with many technical and business stakeholders. Experience managing SAP basis resources / SAP technical implementation projects is a definite advantage.

The Professional Skills of a Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge:

1. SAP Product awareness and the architecture

2. Managerial and economic aspects

3. Information technology basics

4. General project management

5. Leadership techniques

6. Planning and control techniques

7. Good Presentation and Communication skills

8. Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills

They are responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of;

1. Scope

2. Deliverables

3. Timeline

4. Budget

5. Client satisfaction and

6. Employee satisfaction.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

project planning

implementation

integration

