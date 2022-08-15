System Architect (Java) at Reverside

Aug 15, 2022

Responsibilities :

  • Create a high-level architectural design, logical design, high level mapping (data, process) and code design

  • Ensure that the technical design will integrate to required systems, that the design is technically feasible and aligned to the business and technical strategy.

  • Create Software Architecture Specification

  • Assist in developing alternative solution proposals, and participate in the evaluation and selection process

  • Document the Decision Analysis & Resolution Report

  • Document and validate requirements that will be required to document the Release Notes and monitoring team’s parameters

  • Define the test strategy to Test performance on new infrastructure after it has been commissioned

  • Advise the Development Manager (or relevant technology partner) of infrastructure requirements required to sustain/improve system performance

  • Complete the technology support request form if needed

  • Review Business Requirement Documents and System Requirement Documents

  • Prior to Go-Live, conduct informal reviews of source code and unit tests to evaluate efficiency, and adherence to standards

  • Conduct peer reviews of Architectural Specifications for adherence to standards, optimised design and architectural soundness

  • Define a monitoring strategy for the application (ensuring that the correct parameters are exposed for monitoring), review Service Definition

  • Analyse monitoring results as obtained from Systems Monitoring Teams

  • Assure the availability (scalability, availability & security) as per defined systems performance expectations

  • Take proactive steps to ensure availability

  • Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language (Java, Magic)

  • Produce source code by applying the technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub-processes

  • Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress

  • Document logic and comments inside code

  • Document Database structure changes and rule changes

  • Produce or update the configuration files

  • Participate in different internal forums and lead work streams to improve methodology, internal processes, standards and guidelines

  • Conduct training and informal coaching with own team

  • Assist developers in understanding the architectural principles of the environment

  • Manage weekly team meetings to discuss overall Architecture

Skills :

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in software development in Java

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a team lead capacity

  • Must have relevant business experience or product/systems knowledge

  • Process knowledge of SDLC, Project Management, Systems architecture, ITIL processes, CMMI

  • Technical knowledge of Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

  • Java 8 (preferred 11), Angular, HTML, UML, BPM, Modelling – essential

  • Strong knowledge of Database (SAP HANA preferred), SQL skill and Hibernate.

  • Strong knowledge of DevOps, Agile methodology and Solution Architecture

  • Strong knowledge of CI/CD, maven/gradle building process

  • Experiences working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

  • Strong knowledge of enterprise integration technologies including messaging (JMS), events, webservices (REST, SOAP), streaming (Kafka)

  • Strong knowledge of Enterprise Integration Patterns

  • Knowledge of Workflow Engine (Camunda) and Rule Engine (Drools)

  • Knowledge of Data modelling techniques, UML process design, Usability design

  • Experience in open-source technologies (Atlassian Suite)

  • MS Azure expose is advantageous

Qualifications :

  • BSc Informatics/Computer Science or Mathematics

  • Project Management qualification – beneficial

  • Microsoft Azure certification – beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • MS Azure
  • UML Process Design
  • Data Modelling
  • JMS
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • Atlassian Suite

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

