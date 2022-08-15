System Architect (Java) at Reverside

Responsibilities :
- Create a high-level architectural design, logical design, high level mapping (data, process) and code design
- Ensure that the technical design will integrate to required systems, that the design is technically feasible and aligned to the business and technical strategy.
- Create Software Architecture Specification
- Assist in developing alternative solution proposals, and participate in the evaluation and selection process
- Document the Decision Analysis & Resolution Report
- Document and validate requirements that will be required to document the Release Notes and monitoring team’s parameters
- Define the test strategy to Test performance on new infrastructure after it has been commissioned
- Advise the Development Manager (or relevant technology partner) of infrastructure requirements required to sustain/improve system performance
- Complete the technology support request form if needed
- Review Business Requirement Documents and System Requirement Documents
- Prior to Go-Live, conduct informal reviews of source code and unit tests to evaluate efficiency, and adherence to standards
- Conduct peer reviews of Architectural Specifications for adherence to standards, optimised design and architectural soundness
- Define a monitoring strategy for the application (ensuring that the correct parameters are exposed for monitoring), review Service Definition
- Analyse monitoring results as obtained from Systems Monitoring Teams
- Assure the availability (scalability, availability & security) as per defined systems performance expectations
- Take proactive steps to ensure availability
- Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language (Java, Magic)
- Produce source code by applying the technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub-processes
- Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress
- Document logic and comments inside code
- Document Database structure changes and rule changes
- Produce or update the configuration files
- Participate in different internal forums and lead work streams to improve methodology, internal processes, standards and guidelines
- Conduct training and informal coaching with own team
- Assist developers in understanding the architectural principles of the environment
- Manage weekly team meetings to discuss overall Architecture
Skills :
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in software development in Java
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a team lead capacity
- Must have relevant business experience or product/systems knowledge
- Process knowledge of SDLC, Project Management, Systems architecture, ITIL processes, CMMI
- Technical knowledge of Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
- Java 8 (preferred 11), Angular, HTML, UML, BPM, Modelling – essential
- Strong knowledge of Database (SAP HANA preferred), SQL skill and Hibernate.
- Strong knowledge of DevOps, Agile methodology and Solution Architecture
- Strong knowledge of CI/CD, maven/gradle building process
- Experiences working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Strong knowledge of enterprise integration technologies including messaging (JMS), events, webservices (REST, SOAP), streaming (Kafka)
- Strong knowledge of Enterprise Integration Patterns
- Knowledge of Workflow Engine (Camunda) and Rule Engine (Drools)
- Knowledge of Data modelling techniques, UML process design, Usability design
- Experience in open-source technologies (Atlassian Suite)
- MS Azure expose is advantageous
Qualifications :
- BSc Informatics/Computer Science or Mathematics
- Project Management qualification – beneficial
- Microsoft Azure certification – beneficial
Desired Skills:
- MS Azure
- UML Process Design
- Data Modelling
- JMS
- REST
- SOAP
- Atlassian Suite
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
