Systems Analyst (API Microservices) – Hybrid – R1.02m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A leading ICT business in South Africa is on the hunt for a brilliant Systems Analyst to join their team. You will be joining an award-winning digital transformation company with 20 years’ experience in ICT solutions. They exist to SOLVE using world-class data analysis combined with all forms of digital integration and they aim to be and become: Doers, thinkers and partners of tomorrow

In this role you will be responsible for the design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

Requirements:

Understanding of Microservices Architecture

Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective

UML or other modelling language experience preferred

At least 8 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst

