Systems Engineer II (SDLC Tools) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Position Purpose:

The purpose of the Senior Systems Engineer is to effectively manage software development life cycle (SDLC) tools (i.e., Atlassian tech stack) availability, perform technical support and system administration activities, and provide efficient, fit-for-purpose solutions within the company teams for all current and future applications and projects. As a Senior Systems Engineer, this involves leveraging in-depth system engineering knowledge on designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining SDLC tooling processes and documentation to efficiently provide “Tools-as-a-Service” (TaaS) offering and ensure the best use of SDLC technology capability. This role collaborates with various IT teams and business stakeholders, advising on system engineering best practices within the area of technology, whilst managing system incidents, escalations, and resolutions, and ensuring vendors efficiently deliver on system installation, upgrades, and incident resolutions as per agreed service levels and quality standards. This role is part of a team of Engineers and Administrators supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.

Qualifications:

Essential

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related? field.

Desirable

Relevant SDLC software Administrator certifications I.e., JIRA Administrator, JIRA Project Administrator, etc. Or related.

Experience:

Essential

+3 years’ experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role with solid knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, and administering solutions for SDLC tools.

Solid knowledge of JIRA Software and Service Desk administration in a software engineering environment, including Advanced Roadmaps Administration.

Strong proficiency in MS Office 365.

Desirable

Solid experience in incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective

Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.

Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

In-depth experience in documenting environment and processes.

Job objectives:

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)Tools management:

Provide efficient administration and technical support for SDLC tools (I.e., Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc.) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes, and overall structure and operations, under task-based and Agile methods.

Effectively manage overall availability, structure, and content of SDLC tools.

Perform change assessments, attend to change control boards, and provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.

Conduct research and recommend fit-for-purpose solutions to improve systems and SDLC technology usage.

Effectively manage all system change requests within the area of technology, applying established change management guidelines, developing and updating systems design documentation, including supporting regression testing and providing demos of the changes incorporated.

Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development, and testing of SDLC Tools.

Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the SDLC Tools.

Support internal and external teams with SDLC tools integration.

Assist in the creationupdating of SDLC tools documentation.

Incident and Vendor Management:

Provide technical support, manage and resolve all logged incidents/problems within the area of technology according to agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA) and quality standards.

Log incidents to various vendors and 3rd parties, and ensure vendors provide relative feedback on all stages of the query resolution as per the agreed SLA.

Responsible for managing 3rd party or technology partner/vendor technical support activities on installations, upgrades, or resolving escalated incidents.

Ensure the vendors comply with the company standards and best practices.

Manage available Vendor hours as per support contract.

Desired Skills:

administering solutions for SDLC tools

JIRA Software

Roadmaps Administration

MS Office 365

SDLC

