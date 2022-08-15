Technical Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for Technical and Techo/Functional resources for supporting an Oracle Retail and RPAS solution.

At least 5+ years of experience in supporting Oracle Retail

Any of these modules: RMS, Reim, RPAS, RDF, RPM, Resa

Resources with strong technical ability to extend these applications

Must have batch support for these environments

Strong Oracle coding capabilities – PL/SQL, ProC, Forms, ADF

Understands the solutions mentioned

Very familiar with ERP extension builds

Understand the security modules of Oracle Retail

Candidates from Cape Town preferred as the work will be hybrid.

