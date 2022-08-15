Technical Engineer

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking to employ a Technical Engineer to join their company.

Duties include:

Troubleshoot and Implement corrective / improvement actions to Identified key problem areas within the conveyor manufacturing and associated processes

Initiate and lead projects to Increase productivity, reduce costs, enhance safety and product performance

Draft and Issue working specifications, standard work, one-point lessons or like that support the conveyor manufacturing operation and product realisation process

Lead initiatives that reduce and product waste and reduce conveyor repair rate to within company objectives

Ensure the Companies and Customers Quality and Safety standards are upheld and that the manufacturing division / products are adequately prepared for customer / 3rd party inspections or visits and that finished products meet regulatory standards and customer requirements

Provide accurate and timeously processed data, statistics, reports or such as requested by plant / corporate manager

Minimum Requirements:

B-Tech Engineering, N Dip Engineering or equivalent

2-3 years’ experience and competence in a rubber manufacturing environment

Proven technical aptitude with ability and drive

Required to work under pressure with limited supervision

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Rubber Experience

Computer Literate

Technical Aptitude

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

