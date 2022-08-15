Technical Lead

Aug 15, 2022

Role purpose
Design, develop and operationalize end-to-end client facing web applications to enable business to deliver on its objectives.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field.

Experience

  • 7+ years’ experience in building Enterprise Applications

  • Experience in building Angular 2+ based web applications

  • Good understanding of modern architecture and design patterns

  • Experience building REST web services

  • Good understanding of continuous delivery practices and automation

  • Cloud experience will be an advantage

Attributes

  • Ability to coach others

  • Attention to quality

  • Practical mindset

  • Enjoy learning

Technical Expertise

  • Proven exceptional skills to build and operationalize enterprise-grade client facing web applications. Is meticulous in finding errors, ensures accuracy by being thorough and produces high-quality work by being detailed.

  • Technical knowledge and application of security concepts, incl. handling of data breaches or unsecure behavior.

  • Well versed in troubleshooting a rogue app, identify and enhance performance issues.

Design and implement a responsive web application

  • Construct web applications (single-page applications) using Angular (2+) for our web environment

  • Apply web application security principles, building out authorization and access control as applied to web applications.

  • Create web applications with performance in mind.

  • Call / use secured / protected resources from web applications.

  • Build, test, release, and support web applications both on-prem and in the cloud (AWS).

  • Ability to participate in user experience design as well as web application design sessions.

Design and implement Java-based services

  • Apply domain-driven design thinking together with architectural patterns to design and create robust services

  • Apply REST API best practices including API documentation, security best practices.

  • Apply authorization and access control to backend services using e.g., Oauth.

  • Construct services using Java 1.8+ with JEE 7 or Spring Boot knowledge preferable.

  • Use SQL (PostgreSQL) and No-SQL (Mongo dB) databases and write appropriate queries using either Mybatis, direct or an ORM tool.

  • Write unit and integration tests, including automated acceptance tests that can be executed via CD pipeline.

  • Measure both code quality as well as operational monitoring and alerting using SonarQube, Prometheus and Grafana.

  • Use Git for source version control, applied to branching strategies.

  • Participate in code reviews and code-sharing. This may include pair programming, merge requests and more.

  • Automate Continuous Integration through use of Gitlab, Jenkins or similar to implement a CI pipeline.

  • Automate, through scripting (ansible knowledge an advantage), a continuous delivery pipeline driven by Jenkins.

  • Conduct cloud deployments and coding of cloud-native applications.

Coach other Developers

  • Conduct development code reviews with other developers and guide change.

  • Collaborate by sharing knowledge, suggesting, and fostering appropriate training and being willing to be a servant leader to other developers.

  • Able to include others in research and development work, set goals and guide initiatives in a practical way.

  • Contributes towards with growing the team’s Continuous Delivery maturity, including team standards and engineering best practices.

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Applications
  • building Angular 2+ based web applications
  • modern architecture and design patterns
  • building REST web services
  • delivery practices and automation

