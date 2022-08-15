Test Analyst – Automation

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Automation Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

The following is important:

Manual as well as automation test creation experience

Manual as well as automation test execution experience

Maintenance of automation packs

Security and reliability test experience

Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Testing

manuel testing

auto testing

Jira

ALM

Selenium

Serenity

Cucumber

Learn more/Apply for this position