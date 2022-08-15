Test Analyst – Automation

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Automation Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
The following is important:
Manual as well as automation test creation experience
Manual as well as automation test execution experience
Maintenance of automation packs
Security and reliability test experience
Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- manuel testing
- auto testing
- Jira
- ALM
- Selenium
- Serenity
- Cucumber