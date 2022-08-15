Test Analyst – Automation – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 15, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Automation Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

The following is important:
Manual as well as automation test creation experience
Manual as well as automation test execution experience
Maintenance of automation packs
Security and reliability test experience

Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • manuel testing
  • auto testing
  • Jira
  • ALM
  • Selenium
  • Serenity
  • Cucumber

