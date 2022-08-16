Agile Master – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT ENDING : 31.12.2025
HYBRID : PRETORIA/MIDRAND/HOME
- Provides active and regular mentorship to Feature Team Members
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
- Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
- Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- SAFe
- Nexus
- LeSS