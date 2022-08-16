The Role: We are searching for a Automation Tester for a fixed term contract with the option for renewal. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Building Frameworks from scratch
- Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing
- Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools
- TFS/ Azure DevOps experience
- Scripting experience
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB Certificate
Experience required:
- 7+ years of Testing
- Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience
