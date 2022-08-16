Business Analyst IT

A top-tier Asset Manager with a global footprint is looking for a Business Analyst to complement their team with their expertise in the understanding of the software development process and negotiation skills.

You will be working within an organisation which employs people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, to create an inclusive environment for employees, rewarding excellence with progression and promotion opportunities. While fostering a cultural collaboration, you will still be encouraged to work independently, helping to build and develop your leadership skills.

The Business Analyst will be required to assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders, before submitting for development, whilst working closely with the business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format. You will be required to explain technical issues back to the business for decision making, as well as translating business requirements to the technology terminology. As the BA you will be required to use your business acumen and entrepreneurship skills to implement processes for gathering, reviewing, and analysing development requirements.

You will employ your extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, as well as your knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements, Agile / Scrum and experience in analysing CRM solutions, to Problem-solve and project manage the various projects.

You will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business as well as have the opportunity to create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.

Desired Skills:

Business Acumen

Entrepreneurship

Analytical thinker

Problem-Solving

Management of small to medium team

Negotiation and influencing

Innovative

Assertive

Attention to detail

Project Management

Advanced communications

Change Management and Coaching

IT innovation and acumen

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

