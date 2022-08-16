Business Analyst (Scrum Master) – Eastern Cape East London

Aug 16, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, An International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Business Analyst (Scrum Master) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management

  • Must have general IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives and promote Agile concepts within the Teams.

  • Manage and coordinate Agile ceremonies for multiple teams

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new Agile concepts as well as strategies.

  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)

  • Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant Agile/Scrum certification equivalent

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

  • Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience working in an Agile environment as a Scrum master or Agile evangelist

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position