Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, An International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Business Analyst (Scrum Master) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Willingness to handle problem and incident management

Must have general IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives and promote Agile concepts within the Teams.

Manage and coordinate Agile ceremonies for multiple teams

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new Agile concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)