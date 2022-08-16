Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, An International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Business Analyst (Scrum Master) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
-
Willingness to handle problem and incident management
-
Must have general IT Development and Systems Knowledge
-
Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
-
Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
-
Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
-
Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
-
Experience in rolling out initiatives and promote Agile concepts within the Teams.
-
Manage and coordinate Agile ceremonies for multiple teams
-
Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new Agile concepts as well as strategies.
-
Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
-
Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
-
Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
-
Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
-
Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
-
Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
-
Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
-
Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)
-
Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.
Qualification and Experience
-
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant Agile/Scrum certification equivalent
-
Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
-
Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
-
Minimum of 3 years’ experience working in an Agile environment as a Scrum master or Agile evangelist
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- Information Technology