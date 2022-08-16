Data Analyst (12 Months FTC)

DATA ANALYST – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT CLOSING DATE 23 August 2022

LOCATION Durban

POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 Months

CLOSING DATE 23 August 2022

SALARY R 34 977.00 Per Month

PURPOSE

– Reporting to the Manager: Strategy & Governance, the Data Analyst will collect,analyse, and maintain data ensuring the quality and accuracy of that data and providing the technical expertise to help business make better decisions.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Science.

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field in handling large data sets and relational databases.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Collect and maintain data.

– Manage user and user roles.

– Develop and analyse reports.

– Provide technical expertise in data storage structures, mining and data cleansing.

– Manage and design the reporting environment including data sources, security and metadata.

– Support the warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

– Support initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

– Assess tests and implement new or upgraded software and assist with strategic decisions on new system.

– Conduct trouble shooting in the database environment.

– Train end – users on new reports and dashboards.

COMPETENCIES

– Good problem-solving skills.

– Analyse existing tools and databases and provide software solutions.

– Translate business requirements into non-technical lay terms.

– Knowledge of Ithala’s code of business conduct, policies, and procedures.

– Ability to work independently

About The Employer:

