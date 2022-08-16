Data Analyst (12 Months FTC)

DATA ANALYST – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT CLOSING DATE 23 August 2022
LOCATION Durban
POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 Months
CLOSING DATE 23 August 2022
SALARY R 34 977.00 Per Month
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact the Cell phone number listed in the REF above via WHATSAPP CALLS AND MESSAGES ONLY.
PURPOSE
– Reporting to the Manager: Strategy & Governance, the Data Analyst will collect,analyse, and maintain data ensuring the quality and accuracy of that data and providing the technical expertise to help business make better decisions.
QUALIFICATIONS
– Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Science.
EXPERIENCE
– 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field in handling large data sets and relational databases.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Collect and maintain data.
– Manage user and user roles.
– Develop and analyse reports.
– Provide technical expertise in data storage structures, mining and data cleansing.
– Manage and design the reporting environment including data sources, security and metadata.
– Support the warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.
– Support initiatives for data integrity and normalization.
– Assess tests and implement new or upgraded software and assist with strategic decisions on new system.
– Conduct trouble shooting in the database environment.
– Train end – users on new reports and dashboards.
COMPETENCIES
– Good problem-solving skills.
– Analyse existing tools and databases and provide software solutions.
– Translate business requirements into non-technical lay terms.
– Knowledge of Ithala’s code of business conduct, policies, and procedures.
– Ability to work independently
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact the Cell phone number listed in the REF above via WHATSAPP CALLS AND MESSAGES ONLY.
Desired Skills:
- Collect and maintain data.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact the Cell phone number listed in the REF above via WHATSAPP CALLS AND MESSAGES ONLY.