Data Analyst

A dynamic, highly reputable, Asset Manager has an exciting opportunity for a data analyst to source, analyse, implement, and support the client and product data within the internal CRM

You will be working within an organisation which employs people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, to create an inclusive environment for employees, rewarding excellence through progression and promotion. A strong culture of collaboration is balanced with encouragement for employees to work independently to develop and grow their leadership skills.

Your understanding of the software development process, as well as Agile or Scrum experience will be put to good use reviewing and improving process development, while keeping all relevant process documentation updated timeously.

Using your “Big Data” projects experience within the financial services sector, you will be responsible for sourcing and analysing client and product date. This will include performing regular testing on the data sets loaded and put processes in place to monitor data anomalies

Continuous collaboration and work with other departments will include working closely with product providers, software designers and the CIO to understand how to apply data that area sourced and fill any gaps in the data sets that are retrieve, as well as enabling the helpdesk to assist in data related calls.

This is your opportunity to shine with your ability to work individually or as a team, under pressure and to tight deadlines while showcasing your attention to detail, advanced Excel experience and fantastic writing skills

Desired Skills:

Good Communication and Knowledge Sharing

Ability to work in a team and as an individual

The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Basic negotiation

Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position