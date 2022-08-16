Data analyst (Privacy and Information Protection) (Financial services)

Data Privacy and Information Protection Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

A leading South African financial services firm is seeking to appoint a Data Privacy and Information Protection Specialist in their Business Solutions and Technology department.

The main purpose of this position is to interpret business requirements, configure and maintain solutions into technical capabilities to comply with data privacy and information protection requirements for the firm.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT)

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience in Data Privacy/Data Protection

SQL, Data Anonymization Techniques and Data Loss / Leakage prevention configuration and administration experience required.

CIPT – Certified Information Privacy Technologist certification

CDPSE – Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer certification

CISSP – Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification

Desired Skills:

Data Privacy and Information Protection Specialist

Data Privacy and Information Protection

Data Privacy

Information Protection

Data Protection

SQL

Data Anonymization

Data Loss / Leakage Prevention

CIPT

CDPSE

CISSP

Certified Information Privacy Technologist

Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer

Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading South African financial services firm

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position