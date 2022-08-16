Data analyst (Privacy and Information Protection) (Financial services)

Data Privacy and Information Protection Specialist (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
A leading South African financial services firm is seeking to appoint a Data Privacy and Information Protection Specialist in their Business Solutions and Technology department.
The main purpose of this position is to interpret business requirements, configure and maintain solutions into technical capabilities to comply with data privacy and information protection requirements for the firm.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT)
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience in Data Privacy/Data Protection
- SQL, Data Anonymization Techniques and Data Loss / Leakage prevention configuration and administration experience required.
- CIPT – Certified Information Privacy Technologist certification
- CDPSE – Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer certification
- CISSP – Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification
About The Employer:
A leading South African financial services firm
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund