Data Scientist

Our client, a well-established insurance company, is currently seeking a Data Scientist to join their team

Requirements

Degree in either Data Science, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Operations Research, Industrial engineering, Applied Mathematics or Computer Science

Technical skills (at least 2 years)

Solid understanding of statistics and experience in at least one statistical modelling language

Good experience with writing queries in SQL

Some exposure to big data tools and programming languages preferred, e.g. Spark, Scala

Desired Skills:

Statistics

SQL

Spark

Scala

Degree

