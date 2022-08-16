Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a well-established insurance company, is currently seeking a Data Scientist to join their team
Requirements
Degree in either Data Science, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Operations Research, Industrial engineering, Applied Mathematics or Computer Science
Technical skills (at least 2 years)
Solid understanding of statistics and experience in at least one statistical modelling language
Good experience with writing queries in SQL
Some exposure to big data tools and programming languages preferred, e.g. Spark, Scala
Desired Skills:
- Statistics
- SQL
- Spark
- Scala
- Degree