Data Warehousing Solutions Architect at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Brackenfell

ENVIRONMENT:

ARCHITECT the next-generation data warehousing framework of a leading Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent as your technical expertise is sought to fill the role of its next Data Warehousing Solutions Architect. As a recognized authority in data warehouse solutions, covering staging area, data warehouse, data marts, and operational data stores, etc., you will strategically advise and shape requirements for data warehousing solutions and create high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements while leading the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. The successful incumbent must possess a BSc. Computer Science/IS Degree with at least 7 years’ working in IT including 5+ years Data Warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles, proficiency with ETL, SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, SAP, Non-SAP, UML, OO, SOA, Agile, TOGAF, SQL, Python, Snowflake, Teradata, Oracle 12c, Informatica, Cloudera & Alteryx. You will require deep subject matter knowledge of data staging, data marts, operational data stores and reporting as applicable to the Retail business domain.

DUTIES:

Define and continuously improve the data warehousing architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities.

Define a structured Data Warehouse architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation data warehousing framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for Data Warehouse architectures and designs.

Ensure that the Data Warehousing approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and / or new developments in Data Warehousing and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level Data Warehousing architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Analyse business requirements and create related Data Warehousing architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define data warehousing architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on Data Warehousing architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing Data Warehousing architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure Data Warehousing security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

Provide expert data warehousing guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the data warehousing technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Be clearly identified as the Data Warehousing Technical Lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI Project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor Senior Developers / Designers / Business Analysts to become Solution Architects.

Define and develop the overall Data Warehousing architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to data warehousing solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar) – Essential.

Experience/Skills –

7-10 Years:

Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ Years:

Working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles.

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

ETL integration technologies (SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, etc.).

Working experience with Data Modelling tools.

Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP.

Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.

Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

3+ Years:

Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

2-3 Years:

Leading a team through an architectural development process and collaborating with Application Development teams, Architects and other members of the Software Development team.

Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Additional –

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.).

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture.

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information.

Experience using an RDBMS and advanced skills in query languages, especially SQL and Python.

Experience using BI solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology, and multi-dimensional data.

Experience with modern data warehousing technologies such as Snowflake, Teradata, Oracle 12c, Informatica, Cloudera, Alteryx, etc.

Advantageous –

Experience in high volume data and files processing, in a batch and real time, integration environment.

Project Management experience of mid-sized projects.

Commercial & business understanding of Retail industry.

Experience with AWS BI-related technologies (e.g., Talend, EMR, Kinesis, Selenium, Athena, Redshift, etc.).

Experience with data monetization business models.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills.

Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills.

Excellent organisation and facilitation.

Strong conflict management.

