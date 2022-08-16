Developer at PSG Wealth – Gauteng Waterfall

Responsibilities:

Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

Behaviours:

Passion for software development and delivering great solutions

Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge

Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning. An ability to think outside the box.

Collaborative coordination and time management. Be Proactive and take initiative.

Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.

Problem solving and analysis. Add value to business outcomes.

Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others

Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution

Strive to continually learn and improve

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

C# .Net 3.5+

SQL Server 2008/2012

“Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc

ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services)

HTML 5

CD/CI pipelines

Cloud PaaS consumption

Rest Services

Kubernetes/Docker

Desired Skills:

C#.Net

SQL 2008

SQL 2012

AngularJS

Angular 2

Asp.Net

MVC 2.0

ASP.Net Core

HTML 5

CD/CI Pipelines

Cloud PaaS Consumption

Rest Services

Kubernetes/Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on key projects in PSG Wealth Management in partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the PSG success story. Design and develop PSG Wealth transactional websites, line of business systems and processes that are at the forefront of the digital transformation of the organisation. Be an integral part of digitising our client journeys through changes to websites and software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.

