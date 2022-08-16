Developer at PSG Wealth – Gauteng Waterfall

Responsibilities:
- Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
- Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
- Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
- Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
- Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
- Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
- Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering
Behaviours:
- Passion for software development and delivering great solutions
- Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge
- Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning. An ability to think outside the box.
- Collaborative coordination and time management. Be Proactive and take initiative.
- Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.
- Problem solving and analysis. Add value to business outcomes.
- Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others
- Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution
- Strive to continually learn and improve
Minimum Requirements & Skillset:
- Relevant Degree/ Diploma
- C# .Net 3.5+
- SQL Server 2008/2012
- “Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc
- ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)
- ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services)
- HTML 5
- CD/CI pipelines
- Cloud PaaS consumption
- Rest Services
- Kubernetes/Docker
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net
- SQL 2008
- SQL 2012
- AngularJS
- Angular 2
- Asp.Net
- MVC 2.0
- ASP.Net Core
- HTML 5
- CD/CI Pipelines
- Cloud PaaS Consumption
- Rest Services
- Kubernetes/Docker
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on key projects in PSG Wealth Management in partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the PSG success story. Design and develop PSG Wealth transactional websites, line of business systems and processes that are at the forefront of the digital transformation of the organisation. Be an integral part of digitising our client journeys through changes to websites and software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.