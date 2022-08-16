Our Client is offering an opportunity to young bright South Africans who require 12 months Work Integrated Learning to complete their National Diploma
Monthly Stipend: R7000
REQUIREMENTS:
- South Africa Citizen and be in possession of a valid SA ID book
- Not currently engaged in formal employment
- Be aged between 20 – 30
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS REQUIRED
- Required industry exposure to complete your:
National diploma in Information Technology : Support or Systems Services
National diploma in Information Technology
- Must be able to communicate clearly and professionally with clients
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Detail orientation
- Eargerness to learn
- Must be able to cope with a constant changing and pressurised environment
- Must be able to work in an environment where multi-skilling is required
- Able to take instructions
- Teamwork
Applications should be accompanied by a complete CV, CERTIFIED COPY OF ID, MATRIC CERTIFICATE and ACADEMIC RECORD. The selection process will include interviews as well as assessments to establish the Aptitute and skills level of the applicants
CUT OFF DATE: 23RD AUGUST 2022 at 12h00
No CV’s will be accepted after the cut off date
NB: ALL CV’S MUST BE EMAILED TO [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT Internship
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma