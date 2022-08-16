IT Internship

Our Client is offering an opportunity to young bright South Africans who require 12 months Work Integrated Learning to complete their National Diploma

Monthly Stipend: R7000

REQUIREMENTS:

South Africa Citizen and be in possession of a valid SA ID book

Not currently engaged in formal employment

Be aged between 20 – 30

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS REQUIRED

Required industry exposure to complete your:

National diploma in Information Technology : Support or Systems Services

National diploma in Information Technology

Must be able to communicate clearly and professionally with clients

Excellent interpersonal skills

Detail orientation

Eargerness to learn

Must be able to cope with a constant changing and pressurised environment

Must be able to work in an environment where multi-skilling is required

Able to take instructions

Teamwork

Applications should be accompanied by a complete CV, CERTIFIED COPY OF ID, MATRIC CERTIFICATE and ACADEMIC RECORD. The selection process will include interviews as well as assessments to establish the Aptitute and skills level of the applicants

CUT OFF DATE: 23RD AUGUST 2022 at 12h00

No CV’s will be accepted after the cut off date

NB: ALL CV’S MUST BE EMAILED TO [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

