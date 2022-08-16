Lead Programmer

Do you have expert level understanding of programming concepts, frameworks, and languages? Then you could be the Lead Programme we looking for…

Purpose of the role

The purpose of this role is to write, modify, refactor, debug, troubleshoot and test new or existing systems of high complexity and scale with expert competence. As a Lead Programmer, this role works alongside the Architect, System Analyst and Programming team to use pattern, libraries, frameworks, and processes for critical activities throughout the entire lifecycle of a solution

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Take the technical lead on large and complex projects and serve as an expert in understanding and translating business requirements into the appropriate applications and solutions

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions and write clean, scalable code on highly complexity projects using appropriate coding techniques, methodologies, and programming language

Lead and manage code reviews with peers, detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements and ensure QA changes are applied. Guide and action successful deployment through quality gates

Serve as champion for driving compliance and delivery within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies

Partner with stakeholders across multiple functional areas in the business to ensure the provision of quality technical knowledge and advice to drive results forward

Provide expert technical support and guidance to the software teams in handling and delivering on project related work outputs and requirements and other external and internal stakeholders

Mentor emerging developers and new team members and contribute toward developing programming skills and capability for the Group

Educational requirements:

Diploma/degree in information systems/ B.Sc Computer science(or similar)

Certified in C#

Certified in SQL

Expert Certification in cloud technologies

Experience required:

+6 years experience as a senior programmer

Experience leading a Programming team

Diverse and progressive experience in general software development

Experience of leading projects within the Software Development Life Cycle

EE Disclaimer:

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the company's Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

Application Unsuccessful disclaimer

Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

Desired Skills:

UML exposure

Front-end frameworks

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

object orientated Programming

OO principles

Coding and building solutions/software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework

Front and back-end coding

Internals and architecture of SQL Server

Cloud and web services

Agile Development

SCRUM

