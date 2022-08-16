Liquid completes Telrad acquisition

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has finalised its 100% acquisition and delisting of Telrad, an Israeli-based technology company.

According to Nic Rudnick, deputy-chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies: “Earlier this year, Liquid had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telrad, and I am pleased that we have concluded this transaction. We look forward to the seamless integration of Telrad’s strong R&D programme and technology solutions in cyber security, data centres and wireless access technology with Liquid’s existing portfolio of solutions.

“Liquid and Telrad share similar ideologies of empowering customers through cost-effective connectivity and technology solutions. Together we will continue to digitally transform businesses globally.”

Moti Elmaliach, CEO of Telrad, comments: “Telrad has an incredibly strong track record of success and a rich history of innovation. We are excited to join forces and to leverage Telrad’s expertise across the full technology value chain along with that of Liquid and the wider Cassava group. This is an exciting step for Telrad,” said Elmaliach, “and an opportunity to innovate and grow exponentially in both the Israeli and international markets.”

Rudnick adds that Telrad will continue to be led by Elmaliach as CEO, who will also be appointed to the group’s executive team and will be part of the international growth of the Liquid business globally.