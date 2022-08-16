.NET Solution Architect and Tech Lead – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a .Net Solution Architect and Tech Lead to join our team remotely from within South Africa or Hybrid if based in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- MS Certification
- AWS Certification
Experience required:
- Minimum 10 years?? experience as a Lead .Net Developer/ Solution architect in a complex technical environment
- Database design, data models and source to target mapping
- Microsoft SQL experience
- Web services, APIs, API Gateways
- Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers
- AWS Cloud
- Websites, mobile apps
- Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Develop the solution architecture for new and existing offerings
- The technical landscape consists of a complex on-premise AND cloud (AWS) environment, encompassing website, mobile app, back-end systems, database, data flows, data transformation, data integration (API and file based), security and infrastructure design.
- Ownership of assigned Tech Team deliverables.
- Drive out an ongoing improvement plan to optimize the efficiency of the solution delivery team/s.
- The solution architect is required to architect and design the following in:
- Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy.
- Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Reality platform strategy.
- Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Reality platform and API strategy.
- Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like Systems Analysts, ETL Developers, web Developers, Mobile App Developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the Project Managers.
- Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.