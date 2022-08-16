.NET Solution Architect and Tech Lead – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a .Net Solution Architect and Tech Lead to join our team remotely from within South Africa or Hybrid if based in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

Relevant IT Qualification

MS Certification

AWS Certification

Experience required:

Minimum 10 years?? experience as a Lead .Net Developer/ Solution architect in a complex technical environment

Database design, data models and source to target mapping

Microsoft SQL experience

Web services, APIs, API Gateways

Infrastructure knowledge pertaining to Application servers, web servers, database servers

AWS Cloud

Websites, mobile apps

Oversight of technical environments (DEV, TEST, PPE, PROD)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop the solution architecture for new and existing offerings

The technical landscape consists of a complex on-premise AND cloud (AWS) environment, encompassing website, mobile app, back-end systems, database, data flows, data transformation, data integration (API and file based), security and infrastructure design.

Ownership of assigned Tech Team deliverables.

Drive out an ongoing improvement plan to optimize the efficiency of the solution delivery team/s.

The solution architect is required to architect and design the following in: Technical database design and data models aligned to the data platform strategy. Technical system integration diagrams aligned to the Reality platform strategy. Technical integration design for file flows, web services, APIs (all technical components) aligned to the Reality platform and API strategy. Drive the agreed solution architecture design and associated solution delivery with the technical resources like Systems Analysts, ETL Developers, web Developers, Mobile App Developers, external and internal partners; whilst providing technical milestones to the Project Managers. Work with the business analysts to understand the detailed business requirements and develop the solution architecture design in accordance with the business requirements.



