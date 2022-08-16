Salesforce Project Manager at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for a Salesforce Project Manager.

You will plans and coordinate all aspects of internal Salesforce CPQ and commercial specific projects, working with I&T from initiation to delivery.

Coordinates work performed by commercial, IT staff and internal customers/partners by defining project requirements, performing feasibility and needs/impact assessments. Develops detailed project plans and manages all implementation processes including resource allocation, progress tracking, monitoring change control process, testing, documentation, training, and on-time delivery within budget constraints. Uses SAFe Agile Framework and traditional waterfall methodologies.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Adheres to and ensures that the project delivers the solution, remains within baselined budget, is delivered on time while achieving quality criteria and maintaining client satisfaction.

Ensure the scope of the project is adequately defined, controlled during execution, and delivered to the satisfaction of the Project Sponsor

Create and maintain clear and accurate approved project documents.

Takes responsibility for all aspects of the full life-cycle of the assigned projects.

Manages client and stakeholder satisfaction, commitment, and expectations too high service levels and manages escalations adequately.

Ensure timely and appropriate communication of project information.

Monitor and track project progress, actively manage risks and issues, and effectively escalate when needed.

Support the use of Agile-based processes for development deliverables and according to NTT(Ltd) Agile implementation.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Able to nurture self-organizing, high performing teams through servant leadership and mentoring

Ability to work effectively with teams and individuals distributed globally across time zones and cultures

Must encourage, support, and guide continuous improvement of the team, its products, and processes

Able to resolve conflict through arbitration, negotiation, reasoned discussion, or escalation

Ability to identify problems, impediments, dependencies, and other team dysfunctions, and then facilitate quick resolution.

Progressively responsible and successful project management experience in the design and management of projects involving enterprise / cross divisional projects with a medium to high degree of complexity and medium to high risk.

A proactive self-starter who is able to operate independently and as part of a team

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration or a related field from an accredited college/university

Possesses training and certification in the following areas (preferred but not required): Project Management Professional (PMP), Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and/or other related certifications

Required Experience:

3 to 5 years Professional experience as a project manager within a similar environment

Demonstrated experience working with Agile projects as well as the ability to balance Agile development inside of a larger waterfall/predictive project

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SDLC

Agile

Pricing

costing

commercial aspect

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

