Salesforce Project Manager at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for a Salesforce Project Manager.
You will plans and coordinate all aspects of internal Salesforce CPQ and commercial specific projects, working with I&T from initiation to delivery.
Coordinates work performed by commercial, IT staff and internal customers/partners by defining project requirements, performing feasibility and needs/impact assessments. Develops detailed project plans and manages all implementation processes including resource allocation, progress tracking, monitoring change control process, testing, documentation, training, and on-time delivery within budget constraints. Uses SAFe Agile Framework and traditional waterfall methodologies.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Adheres to and ensures that the project delivers the solution, remains within baselined budget, is delivered on time while achieving quality criteria and maintaining client satisfaction.
- Ensure the scope of the project is adequately defined, controlled during execution, and delivered to the satisfaction of the Project Sponsor
- Create and maintain clear and accurate approved project documents.
- Takes responsibility for all aspects of the full life-cycle of the assigned projects.
- Manages client and stakeholder satisfaction, commitment, and expectations too high service levels and manages escalations adequately.
- Ensure timely and appropriate communication of project information.
- Monitor and track project progress, actively manage risks and issues, and effectively escalate when needed.
- Support the use of Agile-based processes for development deliverables and according to NTT(Ltd) Agile implementation.
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Able to nurture self-organizing, high performing teams through servant leadership and mentoring
- Ability to work effectively with teams and individuals distributed globally across time zones and cultures
- Must encourage, support, and guide continuous improvement of the team, its products, and processes
- Able to resolve conflict through arbitration, negotiation, reasoned discussion, or escalation
- Ability to identify problems, impediments, dependencies, and other team dysfunctions, and then facilitate quick resolution.
- Progressively responsible and successful project management experience in the design and management of projects involving enterprise / cross divisional projects with a medium to high degree of complexity and medium to high risk.
- A proactive self-starter who is able to operate independently and as part of a team
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration or a related field from an accredited college/university
- Possesses training and certification in the following areas (preferred but not required): Project Management Professional (PMP), Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and/or other related certifications
Required Experience:
- 3 to 5 years Professional experience as a project manager within a similar environment
- Demonstrated experience working with Agile projects as well as the ability to balance Agile development inside of a larger waterfall/predictive project
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SDLC
- Agile
- Pricing
- costing
- commercial aspect
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years