Salesforce Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Aug 16, 2022

Our client is looking for a Salesforce Project Manager.

You will plans and coordinate all aspects of internal Salesforce CPQ and commercial specific projects, working with I&T from initiation to delivery.

Coordinates work performed by commercial, IT staff and internal customers/partners by defining project requirements, performing feasibility and needs/impact assessments. Develops detailed project plans and manages all implementation processes including resource allocation, progress tracking, monitoring change control process, testing, documentation, training, and on-time delivery within budget constraints. Uses SAFe Agile Framework and traditional waterfall methodologies.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Adheres to and ensures that the project delivers the solution, remains within baselined budget, is delivered on time while achieving quality criteria and maintaining client satisfaction.
  • Ensure the scope of the project is adequately defined, controlled during execution, and delivered to the satisfaction of the Project Sponsor
  • Create and maintain clear and accurate approved project documents.
  • Takes responsibility for all aspects of the full life-cycle of the assigned projects.
  • Manages client and stakeholder satisfaction, commitment, and expectations too high service levels and manages escalations adequately.
  • Ensure timely and appropriate communication of project information.
  • Monitor and track project progress, actively manage risks and issues, and effectively escalate when needed.
  • Support the use of Agile-based processes for development deliverables and according to NTT(Ltd) Agile implementation.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

  • Able to nurture self-organizing, high performing teams through servant leadership and mentoring
  • Ability to work effectively with teams and individuals distributed globally across time zones and cultures
  • Must encourage, support, and guide continuous improvement of the team, its products, and processes
  • Able to resolve conflict through arbitration, negotiation, reasoned discussion, or escalation
  • Ability to identify problems, impediments, dependencies, and other team dysfunctions, and then facilitate quick resolution.
  • Progressively responsible and successful project management experience in the design and management of projects involving enterprise / cross divisional projects with a medium to high degree of complexity and medium to high risk.
  • A proactive self-starter who is able to operate independently and as part of a team

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration or a related field from an accredited college/university
  • Possesses training and certification in the following areas (preferred but not required): Project Management Professional (PMP), Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and/or other related certifications

Required Experience:

  • 3 to 5 years Professional experience as a project manager within a similar environment
  • Demonstrated experience working with Agile projects as well as the ability to balance Agile development inside of a larger waterfall/predictive project

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • Pricing
  • costing
  • commercial aspect

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position