SAP Training Developer & Trainer at IT Network – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 16, 2022

Mandatory Requirements

  • SAP Enable Now (SEN experience) at least 2 years
  • SAP S4/HANA Fiori – at least 3 years
  • Good knowledge of SAP Ins2Rep
  • Experience in developing training material in regulated environments (Pharmaceutical) would be an added advantage.
  • Change Management
  • Microsoft Power Point experience
  • Exceptional communication skills – both written and verbal.
  • Able to work effectively at all levels in an organisation.
  • Excellent active listening skills.

