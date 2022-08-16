SAP Training Developer & Trainer at IT Network

Mandatory Requirements
- SAP Enable Now (SEN experience) at least 2 years
- SAP S4/HANA Fiori – at least 3 years
- Good knowledge of SAP Ins2Rep
- Experience in developing training material in regulated environments (Pharmaceutical) would be an added advantage.
- Change Management
- Microsoft Power Point experience
- Exceptional communication skills – both written and verbal.
- Able to work effectively at all levels in an organisation.
- Excellent active listening skills.
Desired Skills:
