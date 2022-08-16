Scientific Programmer at South African Sugar Association – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

The world-renowned SA Sugarcane Research Institute is looking for a junior scientist to join leading sugarcane scientists in using computational technologies to develop innovative tools for sustainable sugarcane production. If you have a passion for applying mathematical and computational skills in biophysical sciences, this job is for you. Scientific curiosity, innovative thinking and excellent programming ability are needed to succeed as our Scientific Programmer.

The successful candidate will develop and apply customised software and databases for research and management of sugarcane production, and will interact with scientists, extension specialists and sugarcane farmers and millers to address important issues in the industry. Tasks will include translating scientific concepts into computer code/algorithms, integrating these with resource databases, and packaging outcomes that bring value to the industry.

Submit an application if you have:

An Honours degree with Maths, Computer Science, Physics, Crop Science, Climatology or Atmospheric Science.

Strong, cutting-edge computer programming and data processing skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

A broad interest in scientific issues.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

This position is based at the SASRI offices at 170 Flanders Drive Mount Edgecombe. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 16:30pm however flexibility in terms of remote work is an option. We offer a total guaranteed package allowing employees to

structure their packages and wide range of benefits that best fit their needs.

If this role description and requirements match your abilities and interests in terms of your career, then we would like to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

Mathematics

Programming

Analytical Thinking

Innovative

