The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Cloud IP Systems Engineer to join our dynamic team in Midrand.
Job Objective:
Storage and virtualization infrastructure management ?? ESXI Hosts, vCentres, VSAN, AWS VMC, Veeam Cloud Connect, Redstor, DR. Day to day Client Backups administration on Data Protection Platforms.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric Exemption pass
- Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (Diploma, Degree, BTech,
Advanced Certificate in IT) or Similar
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL V3
- ICT/IT Certification i.e. A+, N+, MCSE
- Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE)
- VMWARE VCP 6.0 or higher
- VMWARE NSX
- VMWARE vCloud Director
- VMWARE vSAN
- Certificationin Storage product lines: EMC VNX, NetApp, HP, Huawei, or another storage vendor
Experience Required:
- Proven minimum 5+ years of implementation experiencein VMWare (Infrastructure) and Backup Technologies
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Storage and virtualization infrastructure management ?? ESXI Hosts, vCentres, VSAN, AWS VMC, Veeam Cloud Connect, Redstor, DR
- Day to day Client Backups administration on Data Protection Platforms.
- Define Backup and Restore procedures. Report on problems and trends.
- Hardware installation and configuration.
- Prepare and maintain technical systems documentation.
- Travel to data centers for infrastructure-related tasks.
- Infrastructure management, administration, and troubleshooting.
- Take ownership of assigned tasks, incidents, and requests to completion.
- Ensure problems, incidents and requests are resolved within SLA.
Be available to work on standby.
After hour work may be occasionally required
Personality and Attributes:
- Strong logical reasoning, trouble shooting and analytical skills.
- Good Computer literacy.
- Attention to detail and thoroughness is a must.
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
- Good communication in English
- Be able to work after hours should it be required.
- Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving backup problems,
- and providing timely follow-up on reported problems
- Resolve customer issues including complex technical scenarios
- Create and maintain system documentation
- Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent
- Information processing operations and to safeguard information resources
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Storage and Backup Security Practices.
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of information processing principles and practices.