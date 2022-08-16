Senior Commercial Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Non-negotiables:

*Bachelor’s degree or higher

*5 years experience working in a strategy consulting house or a strategy function in a large corporate.

*We need somebody that can operate independently

*We need somebody that is resilient and not afraid of the changing environment that they will find themselves in

*We need somebody that can handle complexity but be a proper problem solver

*They must have corporate strategy experience with deep product/market/competitor analysis experience and financial modelling experience.

*Senior Consultant to Manager level equivalent in consulting houses – this is critical.

The Senior Commercial Analyst will support the Strategy team with the development and execution of the Client strategy. This role will be focused on solving both the day-to-day and grand challenges facing an ambitious fast growing digital bank. The role will require an experienced management consultant who can gain consensus, a natural communicator, creative problem solver, with strong product/market knowledge and well-honed analytical.

Key accountabilities:

Develop and maintain a strong understanding of the bank and maintain effective working relationships with executive and senior management team.

Support prioritization and selection of high impact engagements that will address identified challenges and opportunities.

Define problem statements, regarding these challenges, and hypothesize a proposed solution.

Perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity.

Consolidate findings from analysis, engage with various stakeholders to formulate solution and ultimately present to Executive and Management team.

Develop processes and structures that will support regular and informative Competitor and Industry analysis.

Research and keep abreast of best practices, new technologies, competitor activity and international trends.

Provide thought leadership and guidance to Executive and Management team.

Desired Skills:

Commercial Finance

Financial analysis

consulting house

