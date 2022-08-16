Senior I.T Auditor – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Seeking an I.T Auditor looking for an opportunity in the gaming and hospitality Industry.

Our Client based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg has an opportunity for an It Auditor.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 to 5 years’ experience in an IT audit role

Higher Diploma in or Computer Auditing or BCom – Information Technology/Auditing or National Diploma – Information Technology

Computer Auditing BCom – Information Technology/Auditing National Diploma – Information Technology CISA

Other – CRISC, CGEIT, CISM, CISSP

Cybersecurity

IT General Controls

Application Controls

