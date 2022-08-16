Senior Java Developer – Cape Town at Swift Human Resources – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Your role will be to assist in System Design, for example, architectural design, assisting other developers with technical decisions and coding, and performing prescribed coding and reviewing of same.
You will also be required to research and choose the best architecture for the proposed system adhering to development standards. Develop code ensuring that it meets the defined criteria for software testing, and produce software builds for loading onto target hardware from software source code within the company’s coding standards. Furthermore, you will be configuring the environment required by the system development and producing integration test specifications as per project plans. Your role will also include conducting the tests as defined in the specifications and recording any failures, followed by FAT test results for each function developed and finally producing system integration reports.
Due to the business-critical nature, you may occasionally be required to work outside of regular working hours.
About You:
- A minimum of 1-year applicable experience
- Grade 12
- Standard literacy – English: read, write and speak
- IT Degree or Diploma
- Java
- In-depth Java knowledge, including J2EE, Spring, CAMEL and associated technologies
- Experience and knowledge in CSS and HTML
- Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux
- In-depth knowledge of SQL and industry-standard databases
- Understanding and working knowledge of J2EE containers and web servers
- A thorough understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
- Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies
Your Competencies:
- Strong Problem-solving skills and accurate forecasting of effort required and closing timeframe
- Respect and Valuing Diversity
- Multitasker, Self-motivated
- Trusting and honest
- Accountable
- Client/Customer Service Orientation
- Efficiency
- Quality Assurance
- Attention to detail
- Interpersonal skills
- Solid Team player
- Commitment to team deliverables
- Cooperative, Harmonious
- Communication skills
- Well-groomed and professional
- Adaptability
- Ability to work under pressure
Additional Requirements:
- We are working across a highly complex environment with multiple business areas involved in the solution.
- Extended working hours to participate in conference calls across time zones?