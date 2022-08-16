Senior Java Developer – Cape Town at Swift Human Resources – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Your role will be to assist in System Design, for example, architectural design, assisting other developers with technical decisions and coding, and performing prescribed coding and reviewing of same.

You will also be required to research and choose the best architecture for the proposed system adhering to development standards. Develop code ensuring that it meets the defined criteria for software testing, and produce software builds for loading onto target hardware from software source code within the company’s coding standards. Furthermore, you will be configuring the environment required by the system development and producing integration test specifications as per project plans. Your role will also include conducting the tests as defined in the specifications and recording any failures, followed by FAT test results for each function developed and finally producing system integration reports.

Due to the business-critical nature, you may occasionally be required to work outside of regular working hours.

About You:

A minimum of 1-year applicable experience

Grade 12

Standard literacy – English: read, write and speak

IT Degree or Diploma

Java

In-depth Java knowledge, including J2EE, Spring, CAMEL and associated technologies

Experience and knowledge in CSS and HTML

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

In-depth knowledge of SQL and industry-standard databases

Understanding and working knowledge of J2EE containers and web servers

A thorough understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Your Competencies:

Strong Problem-solving skills and accurate forecasting of effort required and closing timeframe

Respect and Valuing Diversity

Multitasker, Self-motivated

Trusting and honest

Accountable

Client/Customer Service Orientation

Efficiency

Quality Assurance

Attention to detail

Interpersonal skills

Solid Team player

Commitment to team deliverables

Cooperative, Harmonious

Communication skills

Well-groomed and professional

Adaptability

Ability to work under pressure

Additional Requirements:

We are working across a highly complex environment with multiple business areas involved in the solution.

Extended working hours to participate in conference calls across time zones?

