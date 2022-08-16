Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Developer – Software Technology
Location: Sandton, Gauteng
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Position Overview:
Our client is a software company that specialises in the field of digitalisation, the company has a brilliant new opportunity for a Senior Developer.
The Senior Developer will produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and write the code for medium to large applications in OO environments. Incumbent carries out systems analyses, design, program debug, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed relevant MCSD degree/ bachelor’s degree / diploma in Computer Science / IT or equivalent
- 8+ years .Net development
- Experience in an IT Consulting firm is required
- Covid -19 vaccination certificate essential
- Proficient in the following technologies: C#; HTML5; CSS3; JavaScript; JQuery; MVC; SQL; API; SOAP; RestAPI
Desired Skills:
- Senior Developer
- produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications
- write the code for medium to large applications
- OO environments
- systems analyses
- design
- program debug
- system testing
- security assessments
- performance assessments
- user interfaces
- .Net development experience
- IT Consulting
- C#
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- MVC
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a software company that specialises in the field of digitalisation.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund