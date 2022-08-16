Senior Software Engineer (SQL, Oracle) (CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the exceptional delivery of projects to clients, designing cutting-edge solutions while being involved in system testing, user training and continuous improvement and support as the next Senior Software Engineer sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. You will also be expected to interface with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them. The ideal candidate will require a BSc./B.Eng./BCom Degree in IT from an accredited university with 60% average and A or B pass for HG Matric Maths. You will also need 5+ years’ experience within Financial Services, strong SQL & Oracle proficiency, software product configuration and support experience, system analysis and design skills and requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation experience. Travel may be expected between local clients and occasionally to the Joburg offices. CVs must be submitted with Degree transcripts and Matric results – Non-Negotiable.

DUTIES:

Implement and configure software to design and client’s specific requirements.

Use the ‘low-code’ and 3rd party applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Utilise your financial services business knowledge to deliver innovative solutions with clients.

Solution design, build, test, support and improve.

Configure and test solutions with colleagues.

Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions.

Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

Develop technical designs and documentation.

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions.

Technical Expert for solution delivery.

In depth knowledge of all aspects of a client’s solution environment.

Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team.

Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards.

Ensure excellent quality in service and solutions.

Technical Delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement.

Assist, coach and train staff.

Develop and improve standards and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

B.Sc, B.Eng or B.Com Degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Math HG.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years Financial Services experience.

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.

Software product configuration and support experience.

System analysis and design skills are necessary.

Experience working in a project delivery environment.

Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.

Production support of client implementations.

Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management.

Advantageous –

Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams.

Server installation and deployment in corporate environments.

Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching.

Financial Services – Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience.

Experience with Middleware, ETL or EAI tools.

Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration.

Project Management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently.

Quality focussed.

Can manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Able to communicate very well with different people.

Professionalism.

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

Courteous & respectful.

Integrity.

Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients.

Enthusiasm, commitment, determination.

General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the Financial Services environment.

Hands-on, organised and very hardworking.

Strong sense of responsibility and motivation.

Desire to learn and gain knowledge.

