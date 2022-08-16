The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst with BI experience within the Quality Assurance environment for an opportunity located in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- ISTQB Certification
Experience Required:
- Minimum 3-5 years
- Manual Testing
- API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)
- SQL Queries
- BI Experience/ knowledge ?? a must
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Manual Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool
- Building and maintain regression test packs
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
- Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems
- API Testing