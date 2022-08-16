Snr Software Engineer (SQL, Oracle) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as the technical expert for solution delivery as your coding expertise as a Senior Software Engineer is sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. Your role will also entail developing technical designs and documentation, taking charge of technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement and ensuring exceptional quality of services & solutions. You must have 5+ years’ experience in Financial Services, solid SQL & Oracle skills, software product configuration and support experience, system analysis and design and requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation. You must preferably have a BSc/BEng/BCom/BA Degree in an IT related course with a 60% average and A or B pass for Matric Maths HG. Travel may be expected between Cape Town and Joburg offices. CVs must be submitted with Degree transcripts and Matric results – Non-Negotiable.

DUTIES:

Implement and configure software to design and client’s specific requirements.

Use the ‘low-code’ and 3rd party applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Utilise your financial services business knowledge to deliver innovative solutions with clients.

Solution design, build, test, support and improve.

Configure and test solutions with colleagues.

Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions.

Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

Develop technical designs and documentation.

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions.

Technical Expert for solution delivery.

In depth knowledge of all aspects of a client’s solution environment.

Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team.

Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards.

Ensure excellent quality in service and solutions.

Technical Delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement.

Assist, coach and train staff.

Develop and improve standards and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

B.Sc, B.Eng or B.Com Degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Math HG.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years Financial Services experience.

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.

Software product configuration and support experience.

System analysis and design skills are necessary.

Experience working in a project delivery environment.

Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.

Production support of client implementations.

Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management.

Advantageous –

Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams.

Server installation and deployment in corporate environments.

Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching.

Financial Services – Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience.

Experience with Middleware, ETL or EAI tools.

Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration.

Project Management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently.

Quality focussed.

Can manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Able to communicate very well with different people.

Professionalism.

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

Courteous & respectful.

Integrity.

Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients.

Enthusiasm, commitment, determination.

General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the Financial Services environment.

Hands-on, organised and very hardworking.

Strong sense of responsibility and motivation.

Desire to learn and gain knowledge.

