SQL Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team of developers.

This is an amazing 12-month fixed term contract opportunity.

Requirements:

Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development);

BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous though not required;

Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous;

Fluency in SQL transact;

Fluency in SQL server;

Fluency in SSIS;

Fluency in SSRS;

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

SQL

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

