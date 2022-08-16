SQL Developer at Sabenza IT

Aug 16, 2022

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team of developers.

This is an amazing 12-month fixed term contract opportunity.

Requirements:

  • Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development);
  • BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous though not required;
  • Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous;
  • Fluency in SQL transact;
  • Fluency in SQL server;
  • Fluency in SSIS;
  • Fluency in SSRS;

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SQL
  • PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position