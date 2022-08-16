SQL Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team of developers.
This is an amazing 12-month fixed term contract opportunity.
Requirements:
- Thoroughbred SQL back-end developer (not app development);
- BI development experience particularly in Power BI advantageous though not required;
- Not a database administrator, DBA experience advantageous;
- Fluency in SQL transact;
- Fluency in SQL server;
- Fluency in SSIS;
- Fluency in SSRS;
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SQL
- PowerBI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years