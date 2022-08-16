Systems Engineer Infrastructure – NSG Onsite – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Engineer Infrastructure – NSG Onsite to join our Infrastructure team in Pretoria.

The essential functions for this role is configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of AD and Exchange.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

Preferred Qualification:

HyperV /VMWare certifications

Cloud technology certifications

Technical IT Qualification

Experience Required:

5+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience

3+ Years AD and Exchange experience

5+ Years IT Experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of AD and Exchange

Learn more/Apply for this position