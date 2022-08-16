TechnicalProcess Business Analyst at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

This is a Remote position that will only require you to do office vissits during workshops or training sessions .
This is a Contract position until December 2022 – renewable for 2023
It is crucial that you have experience with Mining Processing Plants
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design
- Analyze data and produce reports
Minimum Requirements
- Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions
- Experience with Mining Processing Plants
- Process or Chemical Engineering
- Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
- SQL Database experience (optional)
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
- Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
- Exposure to Agile software development