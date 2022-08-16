Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
THE technical expertise of a self-driven Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer is sought by a fast-paced Data and Cybersecurity Specialist to join its team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate must have experience or a certification with VMWare/VCloud, Active Directory, networking, hosting, and VPN setup.
REQUIREMENTS:
- VMWare / VCloud experience or certification
- Active Directory experience or certification
- Windows 2016/2019 experience or certification
- Good networking experience or networking certification
- Backup software experience in a hosting environment
- VPN setup and maintenance experience
- Management experience
- Training Experience
ATTRIBUTES:
- Can be client facing on escalations
- Able to work well in a team
- Friendly personality
- Works hard
